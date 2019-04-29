Piqua Prom a tale of Arabian Nights

The Piqua High School Prom Court for 2019 has been selected. Queen candidates, l-r, include: Kelsey Bachman, Haleigh Beougher, Allysa Cantrell, Triana Collier, Liz Cox, Bre Kessler, Hailey McPherson, and Skylar Sloan. King candidates, l-r, include:Ryan Clark, Mason Darner, Cade Lyman, Ethan Pohlschneider, David Potts, Christian Starrett, Brennan Toopes, and Grant Toopes. Piqua’s prom will be held this Saturday at Romer’s (formerly A Learning Place), beginning at 8 p.m. The traditional Walk-In begins at 7:15 p.m. The theme for this year’s prom is Arabian Nights. King and queen will be crowned at 10:30 p.m.

