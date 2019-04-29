YWCA ham loaf sale under way

PIQUA — The YWCA is now in the ninth year of selling its traditional YWCA homemade ham loaves.

Having them on hand or in your freezer gives working individuals, empty nesters and those cooking for just one person less stress when it comes to meal planning.

The individual ham loaves are basted in a sweet and spicy sauce and can be purchased baked and ready-to-reheat or frozen and ready-to-bake. Four loaves per package are just $12 per bag.

“In the nine years that we have sold ham loaves, we have made over 6,000 individual loaves,” said YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker, and head of the ham loaf making process. “Our many dedicated volunteers also make this bi-annual event possible. We offer ham loaves in December right before the holidays and again in May.”

Order forms are available at the YWCA. All orders must be prepaid with Wednesday, May 8 at 5 p.m. as the deadline for placing orders. Orders will be delivered to your car in front of the YWCA on Wednesday, May 15, from 3-6 p.m.

For more information stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne Street (Piqua) or call 773-6626.