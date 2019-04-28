Martial arts school honored

Provided photo

Troy Martial Arts students again won the best supporting school for the Stone Tiger Cancer benefit on Satuday, April 27. Troy Martial Arts had 27 competitors at the tournament that donated more than $1,000 to the Mercer County Cancer association as a result of the event. In addition, Troy Martial Arts had 12 students win first place in their divisions. This is the second year in a row that Troy Martial arts, a 2-year-old school, has been the best supporting school.