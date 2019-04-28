YMCA offers summer day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a summer day camp program.

Each fun filled week will allow boys and girls an opportunity to enjoy themselves and make new friends in an outdoor/camp atmosphere. A variety of activities will be offered including swimming, hiking, arts and crafts, and sports.

Summer Day Camp will have a different theme each week with Thursdays being the “Trip of the Week.” Week themes include Crazy Clothes Week, Day Camp Olympics Week, and Water Works Week. Trips include zoos, Kings Island, COSI, and Zoombezi Bay Water Park. Campers can sign up for one to 11 weeks of camp.

Summer day camp is for children going into first through sixth grade. Youth in seventh grade and up can apply to be Counselors-in-Training (CITs) in which they will have a chance to take a leadership role during camp, helping Counselors lead activities. Interested CITs should contact the camp director to become a part of the program.

Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (later on trip days) at both the Piqua and Robinson branches with pre- and post-camp offered at the Piqua branch child care center. Registration forms are available at both branches and further questions can be answered by the camp director, Jaime Hull, at 440-9622.