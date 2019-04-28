BNC offers summer day camps

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will offer week long summer day camps filled with encounters with live wildlife, adventurous hikes, engaging games and more.

The camps are offered different weeks with half or full day options available for kids entering kindergarten through fifth grade.

Fees are on a per week basis:

• Full day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) $125 for BNC members and $150 for non-members.

• Half day (9 a.m. to noon) $75 for BNC members or $100 for non-members.

Payment, cash or check, is due at time of registration and includes a camp give-away item.

“Wild Wings” summer day camp will run June 17-21. Ohio is full of wildlife that flap, soar, and zip thru the sky. Come explore Ohio’s flying creatures and the habitats they live in. Did you know that male red-shouldered hawks “sky dance” to attract females? Or that dragonflies can catch their prey mid-air? Discover where these wild wings will take us!

“Wildlife Mysteries” summer day camp will run July 8-12. They are sneaky and stealthy and always have a few tricks up their sleeves. They are Ohio’s mysterious wildlife. Join us as we hike the woods in search of animals hiding with camouflage, capture insects that can transform through metamorphosis, meet animals with senses that are much better than our own, and wade through the creek full of amazing creatures. These activities, and more, will help participants understand the mysterious ways animals survive in the wild.

For kids entering grades sixth through 12th grade, BNC will have a special one day “Stillwater Adventure” River Float planned on Tuesday, July 2 and also on July 30 from 9:30 3:3a.m. to 3:30p.m. (select just one date). Brukner Nature Center has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because we’re next to the Scenic Stillwater River. Known for its slow moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution intolerant fish and macroinvertebrate species. Join staff as they explore the river while tubing from our main building to our River’s Edge property located on Calumet Road. Along the way, participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more.

Registration is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only).

For more information, visit bruknernaturecenter.com or call 698-6493.