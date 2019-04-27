One magical night to remember

By David Fong
dfong@aimmediamidwest.com
TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival Queens Pageant may last but one magical night, but the reign lasts an entire year and the memories last for a lifetime.
This year’s Troy Strawberry Festival Queen’s Pageant will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 3 in the Troy High School auditorium. There will be a $5 entry fee for all those who wish to attend.
The Strawberry Queen’s Pageant is one of the first events of Troy’s annual festival, which brings tens of thousands of visitors to the city, generating millions of dollars for local businesses, non-profits and vendors. This year’s queen and her court will preside over not only festival weekend itself, but the many the pre-festival events in the weeks leading up to Strawberry Festival weekend, which takes place this year June 1-2 in downtown Troy and along the Miami River levee.
Once the festival is over, however, that does not mean the end of the duties for the queen and her court, as they often are called upon to make appearances throughout the year (when available) to promote the Troy Strawberry Festival. The queen and her court also will appear at other local and regional festivals throughout the year.
At this year’s pageant, 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival Queen Brooke Klopfenstein will perform her final duty as queen as she crowns the 2019 queen, which will be one of 21 Miami County girls from either Troy, Piqua, Milton-Union, Bethel, Troy Christian, Newton or Lehman Catholic High School.
There are three events that go into crowning a Troy Strawberry Festival Queen. All contestants first must go through a pre-pageant interview process with the judges, which will be scored and added to the final tally on the night of the pageant. On the actual night of the pageant, there also will be a talent portion and an on-stage interview.
The queen will receive a $1,200 scholarship, sponsored by Excellence in Dentistry. The first runner-up will receive an $800 scholarship, sponsored by Faurecia. The second runner-up will receive a $600 scholarship, sponsored by Faurecia. The queen’s crown is sponsored by Harris Jewelers. The queen and court charm bracelets are sponsored by Hittle’s Jewelry. The awards are sponsored by Troy Sports Center. The flowers are sponsored by Your Personal Florist.
This year’s candidates are:
Kyleigh Ryan, sophomore at Milton-Union High School
Jessie Welker, senior at Troy High School
Abby Johnson, senior at Troy High School
Josalyn Abrams, senior at Troy High School
Haley Stanaford, junior at Troy High School
Alissa Dever, senior at Troy High School
Riley Johnson, senior at Troy High School
Samantha Sendral, junior at Bethel High School
Skylar Kline, senior at Troy High School
MariCait Gillespie, junior at Troy High School
Kourtnie Riviello, senior at Troy Christian High School
Maeve Vulcan, junior at Piqua High School
Megan Wheeler, senior at Troy High School
Jaden Stine, junior at Newton High School
Cassidy Poland, sophomore at Troy High School
Molly Sanders, senior at Troy High School
Samantha Short, sophomore at Bethel High School
Katie Robinson, senior at Troy High School
Josie Rohlfs, senior at Troy High School
Olive Stringer, freshman at Troy High School
Mackenzie Bricker, senior at Lehman Catholic High School
