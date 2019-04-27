Area briefs

Library offers book sale

TROY — The Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library will hold their semi-annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5 at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

A members’ preview night will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2 with memberships available at the door.

A selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books are available with prices starting at 25 cents. Sunday is $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price.

All proceeds will be used for the Summer Reading Club, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, other literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library.

For more information, call 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.

YMCA offers Tee-ball league

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Tee-ball league beginning June 11. This league is for 3-5 year olds and will be held at the Robinson Branch on Tuesday evenings. The program runs for eight weeks this summer with two weeks of practice and 6 weeks of games.

Early registration runs through May 26 and can be completed over the phone or at either YMCA Branch. A coaches meeting will take place at the Robinson Branch on May 31 at 6:00pm for all parents signing up to coach. Cost is $37 for YMCA Members and $70 for Non-Members. For more information on the league contact Jaime Hull, Youth Program Director, at (937)440-9622.

BNC offers the Big Sit

TROY — Join BNC staff, Bird Club members and volunteers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4t as they sit in a 17-foot circle in the parking lot and tally every bird species seen or heard from that small island.

This annual 12-hour fundraising event is held to share the excitement of birdwatching, to encourage an interest in this lifelong hobby and to raise funds for the center’s wildlife ambassadors. MOre than 400 different bird species reside in the state of Ohio. Come learn the call of the eastern phoebe, try out a spotting scope, then make a pledge for each species recorded and support the center’s mission. Every penny counts as they record around 50 species in this one 12-hour period.

Call 698-6493 to be added to the pledge list.