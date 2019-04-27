Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

April 19

CHILD ENDANGERING: An officer responded to Kyle Elementary school on a report of a child standing on the front steps. The child had been dropped off school despite the school being closed. Nikki Thomas, 30, of Troy, was charged with child endangerment.

April 20

FAKE BILLS: A counterfeit $20 was passed at Hot Head Burritos.

OVI: Roy Staten Jr., 74, of Troy, was cited for OVI, OVI refusal with prior conviction and no turn signal.

POSSESSION: Kody Williams, 26, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of drugs. Heroin and marijuana were located in William’s vehicle in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

POSSESSION: James Taylor, 26, of Piqua was charged with third degree felony possession of drugs, third degree felony weapons under disability and fourth degree felony possession of drugs and misdemeanor drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated menacing.

POSSESSION: Krista Gress, 30, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of fifth degree felony possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia on South Dorset.

April 21

POSSESSION: Jennifer Johnson, 35, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of drugs.

Johnson was walking on Walker Street and an officer made contact with her due to an outstanding warrant. Johnson threw a small bag containing cocaine under a vehicle and was arrested. The drugs were recovered and destroyed.

POSSESSION: Jonathan Kraska, of Washington Twp. was arrested after attempting to flee from officers, throwing weapons and drugs from the vehicle. He was apprehended and charged with possession of methamphetamine, heroin, drug abuse instruments, a fire arm, criminal simulation and weapons under disability, aggravated menacing and driving with a 12-point suspension and fake registration.

April 22

JUVENILE ISSUE: Two juveniles were located under a bridge with cigarettes.

METH FOUND: A business reported a baggie of suspected meth was located. It was destroyed.

POSSESSION: Dawn Manson, 38, of Troy, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drugs.

April 23

POSSESSION: Zachary Long, 28, of Troy, was charged with two counts of fifth degree felony possession of drugs, heroin and methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drugs at Wayne and Armand. Also present, Raeghy Cole, 20, of Piqua, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of drugs.

FAILURE TO COMPLY: Christopher Lefrancois, 37, of Troy, was cited for failure to comply with an order from police and child abuse and endangering in the area of South Dorset Road and Arthur Road.

PARAPHERNALIA: Richard Behr, 28, of Tipp City, was cited for fifth degree felony drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

April 24

RESISTING ARREST: Olivia McGill, 34, of Troy, was cited for resisting arrest and fourth degree felony assault.

POSSESSION: Sherrita Lonstreath, 44, of Troy, was cited for fifth degree felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

April 25

FRAUD: A resident in the 1100 block of Cloverdale Drive reported he tried to buy a skid steer on Craig’s List. He never received the equipment and was not refunded the money.

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 800 block of East Main Street which likely happened 10 days prior.

PROPERTY: Kiland Sumlin, 20, of Dayton, was cited for receiving stolen property. A passenger was also found to have been listed as a missing person.

April 26

POSSESSION: Kenneth Baker, 36, of Fletcher, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and endangering and fifth degree felony possession of drugs.