Local college to host leadership conference

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership and the Center for Leadership Development at Edison State Community College will host the 16th annual Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference on from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m May 22 at the Piqua Campus.

The annual conference brings together executive directors, board members, staff and volunteers to explore in–depth topics related to nonprofit management and leadership.

The event will feature a keynote address provided by Patty Cisco, principal and founder of leading inbound digital marketing and sales agency Marketing Essentials based out of New Bremen.

An experienced growth catalyst, Cisco inspires executives, managers and professionals with her exceptional leadership and business acumen and unbridled passion. She draws on her broad operations management and strategic planning expertise to deliver transformative data-driven results that support client growth goals.

Cisco holds a bachelor of arts from Bluffton University and a master of business administration from the University of Findlay and has been an adjunct instructor at The Ohio State University and Wright State University.

The one-day conference will also feature morning and afternoon breakout education and work sessions led by nonprofit professionals. Breakout sessions will focus on a series of topics dedicated to strengthening nonprofit organizations including: human resources, friend-raising and fundraising, governance and leadership, communication, financial management, and strategic planning.

The annual conference is made possible through the continued support and generosity of The Paul G. Duke Foundation.

Event registration is open now through Friday, May 17. The cost to attend the event is $49 per person and includes lunch and free parking. To learn more or register to attend, visit www.edisonohio.edu/mosaic.

For more information, contact The Edison State Center for Leadership Development by calling (937) 778-7806 or emailing foundation@edisonohio.edu.