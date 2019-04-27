Powell to speak at Hayner

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) will be holding a Coffee & Cake Evening from 7-8 p.m. May 6 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Representative Powell invites constituents to enjoy coffee, cake and conversation as she shares what has been happening in Columbus and takes questions from folks in the district.

Miami and Southern Darke County citizens are encouraged to come with any questions or concerns they might have about state politics. All ages are welcome to come and meet Representative Powell.

“I am excited about bringing the community together and hearing your voices — I represent you, so I want to hear from you,” Powell said.