Staff Reports

TROY — Upper Valley Hearing & Balance’s Dr. Stacy Roberts will present a hearing loss management and patient education seminar at 3 p.n. May 2 in the UVHB Seminar Room, 210 St. Market St. Suite A in Troy.

The presentation will cover: quality of life — including communication tips with the spouse and family, management of hearing loss and empowerment to treat hearing loss.

To reserve a spot, call (937) 308-7000. You are encouraged to bring a friend or family member with you.