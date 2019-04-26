Man sentenced for attempt to sell fake drugs

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man received a short jail sentence and probation for attempting to sell fake marijuana to Troy police in an incident that was later part of a viral video.

Khristian D.L. Felver, 21, of Troy, received 21 days in jail, one year of probation, 159 days of suspended jail time, and a $200 fine for first-degree misdemeanor attempted trafficking in a counterfeit substance in Miami County Municipal Court this week. That charge was amended down from fourth-degree felony trafficking in a counterfeit substance.

Felver was originally charged in December after he attempted to sell fake marijuana to Troy police at Troy Community Park on Dec. 27. Felver reportedly captured this incident in a video that went viral online, receiving over 2 million views on various social media platforms.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, an officer involved in that incident noted that the fallout of the viral video “caused a steady stream of individuals sending harassing messages to the police department” and “people suggesting that individuals follow me home.”

Felver also received one year of probation and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.

Felonious assault charge dropped

A Dayton man accused of intentionally causing a wreck earlier this year was sentenced to a reduced charge this week in municipal court.

Tony L. Knowles, 20, of Dayton, was sentenced to two years of probation and 45 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, amended down from fifth-degree felony vandalism. An additional charge of second-degree felonious assault was dismissed.

Knowles was charged in connection with a crash in the area of U.S. Route 40 and Futura Parkway in Huber Heights on March 11. According to court records, while Knowles was a passenger in a motor vehicle, he “intentionally grabbed the steering wheel and pulled it to the right” and caused the vehicle that the victim was driving “to crash into several trees several feet off of the roadway.”

The vehicle was reportedly traveling about 50 miles per hour at the time of the crash and was found approximately 30 feet off the north side of the roadway into several trees. The driver was not injured, and Knowles only had minor injuries.

Knowles admitted to causing the wreck. He also admitted to having consumed nine beers that evening.

Knowles was also found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and first-degree misdemeanor offenses involving underage persons.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Gary W. Anderson, 52, who has previous addresses in Piqua and Sidney, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft and 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor vandalism, amended down from fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Michelle L. Botelho, 37, of Dayton, received 60 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Michael P. Browning, 25, of Troy, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Deborah R. Cantrell, 39, of Troy, received 30 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• De’Andre L. Clay, 39, of Troy, received 30 days in jail for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Brody D. Fortune, 28, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and a 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Jessica L. Foster, 53, of Troy, received a $50 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Gyna M. Gibson, 35, of Troy, received one year of probation, a $25 fine, and 60 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Andrew J. Highman, 19, of Troy, received a $200 fine and 90 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

• Simuel O. Hummons, 32, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Timmie Lee Matheny, 40, of Dayton, received 30 days for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Justin R. Musser, 34, of Troy, received 30 days in jail and a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Tyler M. St. Myers, 25, of Piqua, received 90 days in jail for second-degree misdemeanor attempted intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a crime.

• Trevor M. Newbauer, 45, of Greenville, received 30 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor passing a bad check.

• Alicia D. Nickels, 29, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted child endangering. Nickels was originally charged in connection with a complaint about a six-year-old’s living conditions made on Feb. 25.

• Latasha A. Patty, 26, of Dayton, received 30 days in jail and a $25 fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft and for first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from third-degree felony failure to comply with a police officer.

• Matthew N. Ruley, 39, of Piqua, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Tabbatha A. Snyder, 36, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Glen D. Vickery, IV, 36, of Covington, received a $50 fine and 60 days of suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Mindy R. Wilson, 52, of Troy, received 30 days in jail and a $50 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft, and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of criminal tools.

Felver https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_Khristian-D.L.-Felver.jpg Felver

Incident part of viral video

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.