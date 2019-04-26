Team Shawler takes home mirror ball trophies

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council’s annual Dancing with the Piqua Stars fundraiser was once again an exciting night with many lead changes through out the night with the final tally coming in with Emily Shawler and Ian Shawler taking home the mirror ball trophies earlier this month. Whitney Monbeck and Josh Kauffman danced for Piqua Central Intermediate School and took home the most entertaining trophies.

The evening started off with emcee Jim Gover Jr. welcoming the audience and parading the dancers out to the floor so everyone could get a good look at them in their costumes. After a few words by Piqua Arts Council’s Executive Director Jordan Knepper, the dancing started with Emily and Ian Shawler dancing a tango to “Tango De Roxanne” from the movie Moulin Rogue choreographed by Andrew Lemmon. After choosing Ian over Andrew in the beginning of the dance, Emily and Ian lit up the dance floor with their sultry moves.

Following a tango like that is hard, but Tasha Weaver and Bill Weaver held their own with their hip hop and jazz routine to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland featuring Keri Hilson and D.O.E. Choreographed by Liz Maxson. After bouncing around the dance floor and sharing a drink, Tasha and Bill closed the first half of dancing with the voting tight for the mirror ball trophy.

After the break, Erica Ernst and Joe Shaffer took the dance floor dancing a Foxtrot & Quickstep choreographed by Rick and Judy Bowerman to “Capone” by Rodin Hardinger. The 1920’s inspired routine featured Erica in a vintage flapper dress and Joe playing the part of a gangster in his suit.

The dancing continued by switching gears to mix of music by Jim Gover Jr. for Lytha Miller and Mike Myers to dance a couples and line dance. Choreographed by Jim Gover Jr. and Ella Gover, the routine featured a surprise treat for those in attendance when a group of ballerinas from Sidney Dance Company showed up as background dancers wearing their full swan attire.

The final routine of the competition also featured a surprise with some amazing props provided by Piqua Central Intermediate Art Teacher Sarah Fromholt. Setting the stage for the 1950’s Rock n Roll mix of music that Whitney Monbeck and Josh Kauffman would swing their way through with their theatrical jazz routine choreographed by Liz Maxson.

After a dessert break, the guests were treated to two special performances. First Sidney Dance Company performed selected works from Swan Lake, and then Center Stage Academy performed to “Counting Stars” performed by “Amanda Yang” with more than ten young dancers performing. Dancers for Sidney Dance Company included Savannah Koester, Elizabeth Shaw, Faith Clinton, Kate Gothberg, Mariana Keller, Candence Patterson, Zoe Steele and performers for Center Stage Academy included, Cora Coate, Camryn Ditmars, Laren Garber, Rylee Gardner, Libbie Lear, Olivia McElwee, Kennedy Parshall, Caroline Rolf’s, Brylee Shoemaker, Lilly-Ann Short, Haylee Steinke, Addie Tilpin, Kirya Wise.

After all the dancing, it was time to award the instructors and dancers for their hard work. Then, in a nearly unanimous decision, all judges from the matinee and the evening performance rated Whitney Monbeck and Josh Kauffman the most entertaining trophy winners. After that, the big award for the night was delivered the Mirror Ball Trophies and they went to Emily Shawler and Ian Shawler. All combined the dancers raised over $20,000 to support the Piqua Arts Council and future programming.

Provided photo Whitney Monbeck and Josh Kauffman entertain the crowd on their way to winning the most entertaining award for the night. Provided photo Emily and Ian Shawler hoist their mirror ball trophies as the top money raisers for Dancing with the Piqua Stars.