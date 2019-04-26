Rain doesn’t dampen Troy Arbor Day celebration

Lucas Bahun, 9, a third-grade student at Troy Christian School talks about how trees help the environment as Amy Cullis from Troy’s Beautification Committee and Arbor Day Chairperson, looks on during Friday’s Troy Arbor Day event. Due to rain, the event was moved to the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena. This year’s event was dedicated to the late Dr. Thomas Redick, a long-time Troy resident and council member. Although the event was held indoors, the City of Troy planted a Buckeye tree at Menke Park. Mayor Mike Beamish announced at the ceremony that the City of Troy has earned the designation Tree City USA for the 33rd consecutive year.

