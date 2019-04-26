Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: A complainant advised that someone stole a tire along with the rim off his vehicle sometime overnight between April 19-20 on the 600 block of North Main Street.

A temporary tag for a vehicle was reported stolen at 3:15 p.m. on April 22 on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue.

A complainant allowed a subject to use her lug wrench to fix a tire on a vehicle at Long John Silvers at 7:40 p.m. on April 22, and then the subject left the scene with the wrench. James A. Zimmerman, 35, of Christiansburg, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of an electric shopping cart being stolen from Kroger at 8:30 p.m. on April 22. The suspect was located and warned for trespassing at the store.

A tablet was reported stolen at 8:50 p.m. on April 22 on the 1700 block of Dubois Drive.

A laptop was reported stolen at 8:50 p.m. on April 22 on the 1500 block of Andover Avenue.

A phone was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle sometime between April 22-23 on the 600 block of South Main Street.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash with no injuries at 4:15 p.m. on April 20 in the area of Cromes Drive and Patrizio Place.

A vehicle was backing out of a driveway and struck a parked vehicle at 5 p.m on April 21 on the 1300 block of Stratford Drive. The driver was cited.

There was a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 6 a.m. on April 22 in the area of South Main and East Grant streets. A citation was issued.

A traffic accident with no injuries was reported at 9:50 p.m. on April 23 on the 600 block of Covington Avenue.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of juveniles breaking a window at an abandoned residence at 7:45 p.m. on April 20 on the 600 block of Young Street. The investigation is ongoing.

A vehicle drove through a field and caused damage to it at 6:30 a.m. on April 22 in the area of Cromes Drive and West Statler Road.

Damage to the Piqua High School occurred overnight between April 21-22.

A window was busted out on a vehicle overnight between April 21-22 on the 8900 block of Looney Road.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A male subject claimed he was being harassed over the phone by an ex-girlfriend at 12:15 p.m. on April 21 on Clark Avenue. The female subject had over 100 calls from the male, indicating she was also being harassed. The male and female were warned.

FOUND: A caller said she found syringes, a bottle of unknown pills, and a gun hidden in her house and wanted them destroyed at 2:25 p.m. on April 21 on the 300 block of South Street. After speaking to the caller, the gun was a BB bun and was not seized. The syringes and pills were properly disposed of at the police department.

A baggie containing a suspected drug was located in a common area of the Baymont Inn and Suites at 10:15 a.m. on April 23. Property was placed into the evidence room.

FRAUD: Rally’s Hamburgers reported a female subject attempted to pass them a counterfeit $20 bill at 4 p.m. on April 21. The bill was confiscated and placed into the evidence room.

MENACING: A complainant advised an unknown subject yelled racial slurs at him and pointed a gun toward him at 8:40 p.m. on April 21 on the 1900 block of Covington Avenue. The investigation is pending.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of two white males dressed in dark clothing pushing construction barrels into the roadway at 8:20 p.m. on April 22 on the 800 block of East Ash Street. Units responded to the area, but the males were not located. All barrels were removed from the roadway.

ASSAULT: There was a report of an assault at 11 p.m. on April 22 on the 1000 block of West High Street.

BURGLARY: Subjects entered a residence without permission and assaulted two occupants between midnight and 2 a.m. on April 23 on the 400 block of West Ash Street.