Tunes and tunes of Cakes, For a Cause

Andrew Snyder, Recruiting Coordinator at Upper Valley Career Center, “powers up” the school’s Cakes For A Cause entry on Thursday evening at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. The cake, designed by UVCC Pre-Engineering students, with the cake baking done by Culinary Arts students, actually plays Mills Brothers music. Bidding on cakes in this annual Piqua Community Foundation event will take place on Friday from noon until closing. Bids may be placed in person at the mall or may be called in at 937-778-3422. The auction will be broadcase live on WPTW/Muzzy Broadcasting at 1570 AM and 98.1 FM. The auction will be live-streamed at98.1 WPTW. More than 70 cakes have been donated for this year’s event.

