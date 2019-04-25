Kendall, Schilling best for Troy

To the Editor:

After reading the candidates’ literature and listening to their presentations at the Meet the Candidates Night (ignoring all the social media nonsense), I conclude there are two candidates who are willing to state what they will do for our city.

Mr. Kendall has laid out a series of initiatives he plans to purse if elected mayor. Mr. Schilling, likewise, has offered several ideas he would like to see discussed if elected 6th Ward council member.

Both gentlemen are taking a proactive approach to the city’s future.

Their respective opponents, in my opinion, have espoused a passive approach to the city’s future. Either everything is “rocking,” or listening will solve all the problems.

I prefer candidates who will plan for a possible future, rather than simply react to change or, worse yet, ignore it.

— Doug Page

Troy