Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A truck was keyed overnight sometime between April 18-19 on the 1300 block of South Street.

WARRANT: Steven M. Long, 33, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument on April 19.

Tamara I. Paulus-Harrison, 33, of Piqua, was picked up for second-degree felony identity fraud on April 20.

Ann M. Sayre, 52, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor theft on April 20.

SEARCH WARRANT: A narcotics search warrant was executed at 9:30 a.m. on April 19 at a residence on the 1700 block of Cambridge Street. Narcotics and evidence of drug trafficking were located in the residence.

TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUG OFFENSE: A driver was cited for having an expired driver’s license and a passenger was arrested for drug trafficking following a traffic stop at 12:25 p.m. on April 19 in the area of North Washington Road and Fairfax Avenue. Melissa L. Olds, 52, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony trafficking heroin and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident at 3:50 p.m. on April 19 in the area of Spring and High streets. A driver was cited failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. A passenger was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a male subject arguing with a female subject at 2:45 a.m. on April 20 on the 500 block of South Main Street. A female subject was yelling for help when an officer arrived. The male subject wouldn’t answer the door when the officer arrived. The officer was able to open the door and make entry. The officer yelled several times for subjects to come to door way and show their hands. The male subject finally came to door way. An officer made contact with two females inside the residence who stated the male was upset and yelling at the one female. Both claimed it was a verbal argument, and nothing physical took place. The male subject was warned.

THEFT: A theft was reported at the Southside Laundromat at 8:20 a.m. on April 20 on South Wayne Street.

TRAFFIC STOP AND OVI: An officer conducted a traffic stop in reference to a turn signal violation and driving in marked lanes at 1:10 a.m. on April 21 on the 1200 block of Nicklin Avenue. A male driver was arrested and charged with OVI. Michael A. Minkner, 43, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence.

TRESPASSING: Officers responded on the report of subjects entering a vacant residence at 5:30 p.m. on April 21 on the 800 block of West Water Street. Upon arrival, a male subject located inside the residence was arrested for trespassing. Noah S. Mills, 51, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

AGGRAVATED MENACING: A male subject was arrested after allegedly threatening to assault a neighbor while holding a rifle at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 on the 400 block of East Greene Street. The rifle was seized and placed into property. Gavin T. Brown, 20, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.