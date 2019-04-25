Timber frame awareness event to be held

GREENVILLE — The Light Foundation and Edison State Community College invite community members to attend a Timber Frame Awareness event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The free event includes lunch, three breakout sessions, a tour of three different timber frames on the property and a vision of Timber Frame STEM Youth Leadership Camp. Breakout session topics include: Elements — Tools of Timber Framing; Hands; Hands-On Peg Making and information on Hand Hued Beams.

The event will be held at the Light Foundation’s Chenoweth Trails Facility at 440 Greenville Nashville Road in Greenville. For more information or to rsvp, contact April at (937) 316.6352 or email april@mattlight72.com