Man charged in connection with stolen guns

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Miami County man was arraigned on Wednesday in connection with a report of stolen firearms in Monroe Township on Monday.

Dakoda J. Branscomb, 21, with a previous address in Troy, was arraigned on second-degree felony burglary chages in Miami County Municipal Court.

Branscomb was charged in connection with a report of a home burglary on the 7500 block of Tipp-Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township on Monday at 1:45 p.m. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the burglary, which took place sometime between 9:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Monday while one of the residents was gone. The resident later returned and found that “the living room was destroyed,” according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

The rear door to the home had been kicked in, according to court records. Residents in the home reported that a safe with four firearms, a 60-inch television, a 32-inch television, tablets, and a compound bow were stolen from the home.

Branscomb was charged in connection with this burglary on Tuesday following an investigation. According to court records, Branscomb admitted to his involvement.

A vehicle was searched in connection with this investigation, but the stolen items were not found.

A preliminary hearing for Branscomb is scheduled for May 2.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

