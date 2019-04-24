Students join National Society of Leadership and Success

PIQUA — The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) welcomed 22 inductees from Edison State Community College during the spring semester. Edison State Chapter Advisor and faculty member William Loudermilk led the induction ceremony, and Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson delivered a keynote address.

Those inducted into the NSLS included Aubrey Beaty, of Tipp City, Ashley Belisle, of Piqua, Heidi Bundy, of Sidney, Gabriella Clingman, of Pleasant Hill, Tatiayana Cox, of Greenville, Pamela Cornatzer, of Troy, Tamika Curtner, of Palestine, Elizabeth Deeter, of Troy, Maranda Dunlap, of Greenville, Conner Earick, of Troy, Draco Evilsizor, of Troy, Andrew Hobbs, of Piqua, Carrie Kautz, of Greenville, Stephanie Morgan, of Troy, Robert Perkins, Jr., of Sidney, Reece Pitchford, of Sidney, Lanessa Sharp, of Minster, Brandy Shepard, of Piqua, Kelly Tedder, of Piqua, Tia Thacker, of St. Paris, David Weaver, of Troy, and Ashley Young, of Piqua.

Students are initially invited to join the Society based on academic criteria. To achieve induction into the Society, members must attend Orientation, Leadership Training Day, three Speaker Broadcasts, and three Success Networking Team meetings. Members have until they graduate from Edison State to acquire the minimum of 12 hours of leadership training required for induction.

Loudermilk is confident that the newly inducted members will give participants a leading edge in the workforce.

“It was great to see these students learn about success and leadership throughout the past year,” said Loudermilk. “The NSLS program does an excellent job of teaching about setting and achieving goals and a great job building community and relationships among Edison State students.”

The Edison State Chapter honored Customer Service Specialist Maura Felts, Library Director Lisa Hoops, and Librarian Becky Telford with NSLS service awards for their support throughout the year. Larson, Provost Chris Spradlin, and Dean of Professional and Technical Programs Dr. Tony Human were made honorary members of the NSLS. Associate Professor of History Amanda Bylczynski, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering Tom Looker, and Assistant Professor of English Dustin Wenrich were honored by NSLS for the Excellence in Teaching Award.

The mission of the National Society of Leadership and Success is to build leaders who make a better world. The NSLS is an organization that helps people discover and achieve their goals. The NSLS offers life-changing lectures from the nation’s leading presenters and a community where like-minded, success-oriented individuals come together and help one another succeed. The NSLS also serves as a powerful force of good in the greater community by encouraging and organizing action to better the world.

For more information about the Edison State Chapter of NSLS, contact Loudermilk at wloudermilk@edisonohio.edu.

Provided photo From left to right: Aubrey Beaty, Ashley Belisle, Heidi Bundi, Gabriella Clingman, Tatiayana Cox, Pamela Cornatzer, Tamika Curtner, Elizabeth Deeter, Carrie Kautz, Kelly Tedder, Maranda Dunlap, Draco Evilsizor, Andrew Hobbs, Stephanie Morgan, Robert Perkins, Jr., Reece Pitchford, Lanessa Sharp, Brandy Shepard, Tia Thacker, David Weaver, Ashley Young, and Conner Earick.