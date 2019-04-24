Show choir recieves top rating

SIDNEY — Voices Eternal, the show choir of Christian Academy Schools, received the highest rating, Gold, in their category at the recent World Strides Competition in Nashville, Tenn., with at least 18 other schools from around the United States.

They traveled to Nashville on April 10 and enjoyed a few of the sites before their competition on Saturday, April 13. At the award ceremony the directors, chaperones, and members were recognized for their hard work. Also, show choir member Zach Baughman, son of Robert and Kristina Baughman of Piqua, was selected as one of five students awarded the Maestro Award for his solo during the performance.

Director Maureen Joines said, “The students represented the school very well and I was impressed with their performance.” The group is in its fifth year comprised of 13 members in ninth through 12th grades, and includes Emma Abbott, James-Paul Adkins, Alexandria Baughman, Zach Baughman, Alex Brunswick, Laurel Chalfant, Brooke Fishback, Mallory Inman, Melody Joines, Emma Michael, Alayna Milks, Alyssa Pepiot and Cassidy Rhoades.

BAUGHMAN https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_Baughman.jpg BAUGHMAN Provided photo Voices Eternal, the show choir of Christian Academy Schools, received the highest rating, Gold, in their category at the recent World Strides Competition in Nashville, Tenn. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_Showchoir.jpg Provided photo Voices Eternal, the show choir of Christian Academy Schools, received the highest rating, Gold, in their category at the recent World Strides Competition in Nashville, Tenn.