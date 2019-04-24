Area briefs

Roads to close

TROY — West Water Street from North Adams Street to North Elm Street will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, April 29 through 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 for the installation of sanitary sewer lateral work by Danis Construction and Rauch Construction.

East Race Street from South Market Street to South Walnut Street also will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 26 for catch basin replacement work by city of Troy workers.

Piqua Public Library to host Meet and Greet with animal shelters

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library will host adoptable cats and dogs from the Miami County Animal Shelter on Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., animals from the Shelby County Animal Shelter will also be on site.

Two local TNR (trap, neuter, return) groups, Calico TNR from Springfield and Cat Advocates of Troy, will be at the event to share information about the importance of neutering cats.

Dr. Ken from Tipp City Veterinary Hospital will present a special Pet Chat at 1:30 p.m. on bringing home a new pet.

This is not an adoption event. Meet adoptable animals and learn about the local animal shelters and TNR groups.

Registration is not required.

State of the College Address to be held

PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson will hold a State of the College address to bring community members and regional leaders up to speed on recent happenings and future plans of the college on Wednesday, May 1, from 8–9:30 a.m.

A continental breakfast will be served May 1 from 8-8:30 a.m. with the address beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 9:30 a.m.

It will be held at Edison State Community College in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua campus, located at 1973 Edison Drive in Piqua. Parking is available in Lot 3. Campus maps are available online at www.edisonohio.edu/Maps.

RSVP to attend by contacting the Edison State Office of Business and Community Partnerships at 937-778-7805 or jslattery@edisonohio.edu.

Honey bee program upcoming

PLEASANT HILL —

The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., is sponsoring a program “Preserving Western Ohio Honey Bees” on Tuesday May 7 at 7 p.m. at the center.

Presenter will be Dwight Wells, president of West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association. Among his other affiliation, he is a life member and board director of Ohio State Beekeepers Association. He is working on several projects with Purdue University, Penn State University, Central State University, North Carolina University and USDA Bee Lab in Baton Rouge, La., on feral honey bee projects.

He is founding member and director of the Heartland Honey Bee Breeders Corporative. The Heartland Honey Bee Breeders Corporative is dedicated to breeding a pest-resistant honey bee that has unique genetic traits adapted to northern climates. He started keeping bees at age 14 as a Penn State 4-H project.

Participants will hear about the problems of honey bees and work in overcoming the issues.

The center is handicapped accessible.

Email the center at PleasantHilHC@yahoo.com.