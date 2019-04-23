The Lion King comes to Piqua Jr. High

Rafiki, played by eighth-grader Savannah Cox, front right, along with cast members perform a scene from this year’s Piqua Junior High School Music Department production of Disney’s The Lion King during a dress rehearsal on Tuesday. The performance will be held at PJHS on Thursday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m.

