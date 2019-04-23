Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: Utilities were reported as being stolen at noon on April 17 on the 200 block of Brentwood Avenue.

A wallet and money were reported stolen from a patient at Piqua Healthcare at 9:40 p.m. on April 17 on Kienle Drive.

A complainant stated he saw male cut a cell phone off a rack at 1 p.m. on April 18 at Walmart. A male suspect was located, who admitted to stealing, and was arrested. Dustin A. Pahanish, 32, of Wapakoneta, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Jewelry was reported stolen at 1:20 p.m. at April 18 from a residence on the 1600 block of West High Street.

Walmart reported that a male subject pushed out a shopping cart full of groceries without paying at 5:50 a.m. on April 19.

DRUG POSSESSION: An officer conducted a traffic stop for fictitious or expired registration at 2:30 p.m. on April 17 in the area of West Greene and North Wayne streets. While conducting a consent search, methamphetamine was located. The driver was charged for possession. Leigh A. Hale, 48, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported on April 17 that there was damage to her vehicle’s tire that occurred sometime in the last two days between April 15-17 on the 400 block of West Ash Street.

Vehicles were reportedly damaged overnight between April 17-18 on the 1200 block of South Street.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of juveniles throwing rocks on the bike path at College Street near Cashland Express at 7:30 p.m. on April 17. The area was checked, and the juveniles were located, who advised that they didn’t mean to hit anyone.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A subject was upset that a neighbor was shooting a compound bow in his backyard while his kids were playing a few yards away at 8:10 p.m. on April 17 on the 200 block of East Main Street.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with no reported injuries at 8:30 p.m. on April 17 on the 200 block of East Main Street.

There was a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries at 8:10 a.m. on April 18 on the 100 block of Riverside Drive. A citation was issued.

There was a traffic crash with no reported injuries at 12:35 p.m. on April 18 in the area of North College Street and Park Avenue. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a report of a city truck hitting a garage at 2:10 p.m. on April 18 on the 500 block of West High Street.

There was a report of a hit skip accident at 4:50 p.m. on April 18 in the area of North Main and East North streets. No suspect vehicle information available.

There was a traffic accident with no reported injuries at 9:40 p.m. on April 18 near Kroger.

WARRANT: Gary W. Anderson, 52, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony vandalism and first-degree misdemeanor theft on April 18.

Donald D. Cooper, 34, of Anna, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension and first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension OVI on April 18.

TRESPASSING: Police were dispatched to a burglary complaint at 11:25 p.m. on April 18 on the 900 block of West Ash Street. The complainant advised someone was trying to get into his detached garage. The suspect was located and charged. A male juvenile, 17, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.