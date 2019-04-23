County adopts 25-A master plan

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved adopting the North County Road 25-A Special Planning Area Master Plan into the Miami County Comprehensive Plan during their meeting on Tuesday morning.

The final version of the master plan for the County Road 25-A corridor between Troy and Piqua was complete in September, and a public hearing was held in late February on the project. The corridor is in the area of Interstate-75 and bounded by the Great Miami River to the east, the city of Piqua to the north, Washington Road to the west, and the city of Troy to the south.

Commissioners’ Administrator Leigh Williams said that this area “contains perhaps the most desirable remaining land for development within Miami County,” during the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday. She said that the commissioners and the Miami County Department of Development “anticipate development in the area to commence in the near future.”

“The county recognizes the need to focus strategically on this area and sought a plan that would guide future growth while preserving the area’s rural character and heritage, and therefore hired a consultant to facilitate creation of such a plan,” Williams said.

The master plan was prepared by Burton Planning Services, utilizing the sub-consultant Urban Decision Group. The plan’s economic and market recommendations state that a mix of light industrial, distribution warehouse, or flex office/warehouse “is the most appropriate and has the greatest chance for success” if it locates between Experiment Farm Road and I-75.

The plan also recommends that health care and senior living facilities would be successful if they are located north or south of the Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC). The plan also suggests that if a hotel came to the area near the I-75 and County Road 25-A interchange “should be successful” due to being near UVMC and in between Troy and Piqua. This development could then be supported by “typical highway interchange uses like a service station with convenience and casual dining and retail options.”

The plan recommends undergoing five phases over the next 15 years. The plan also recommends the use of development incentives like tax abatements to attract private development, such as through establishing a Community Reinvestment Area, establishing an Enterprise Zone, or using Tax Increment Financing.

The commissioners opened one bid for the county’s Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)/Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project Phase 1, which the county received from Everett J. Prescott of West Carrollton. Their bid was $348,598. This project will install automated meters for all of the county’s water and sewer customers.

The commissioners also approved upgrading CourtView from CourtView 2.0, a Windows-base platform, to CourtView 3.0, a web-based platform. The cost of the upgrade is not to exceed approximately $247,535, which will be paid for by the Miami County Common Pleas Court, Municipal Court, and Clerk of Courts. This upgrade will include new services, including imaging scanning and e-filing. The software will automatically redact personal information.

The commissioner also approved the Miami County Sheriff’s Office applying for an Ohio Law Enforcement Body Armor Program grant through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.The grant funds and reimburses law enforcement agencies 75 percent of their costs related to the purchase of body armor, Williams said. The sheriff’s office purchased 14 protective body armor vests for deputies this year at a cost of $11,032. If the approved, the grant would reimburse the county for $8,274.

Commissioner Jack Evans how many vests the sheriff’s office purchases each year, which Sheriff Dave Duchak said is usually between six and eight each year. Duchak said that the amount was higher this year due to new hires and needing to replace previous vest that were found to be defective.

The commissioners approved the following purchases during their meeting:

• A new 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck at a cost not to exceed approximately $24,486 from Sherry Chrysler of Piqua.

• Nine HP desktop computers and three adapters at a cost not to exceed approximately $6,261 from MNJ Technologies of Buffalo Grove, Ill. for the Miami County Treasurer’s Office.

• 13 HP desktop computers with monitors, mounting brackets, and sound bar speakers for the West Central Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility at a cost not to exceed approximately $13,063 from MNJ Technologies.

• A packing replacement for passenger elevator at the Miami County Communication Center at a cost not to exceed approximately $2,074 from Otis Elevator Company of Dayton.

