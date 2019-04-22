Restaurant inspections

• Dollar General Store No. 7976, 965 S. Miami St., West Milton — Outer opening not protected. Observed the side door of the facility, just outside the door to the back storage area, was not tight fitting. Light could be seen in the bottom right corner of the door where the weather stripping is pulling away from the door and a small gap is observable. Also, the double doors leading to the outside in the back storage room are not tight fitting, light can be seen in a small gap where the two doors meet. Also, in the back corner of the storage room, in the top corner there is a substantial gap where light can be seen. All of these outer openings need to be sealed to prevent pest entry. No light should be seen

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed melted ice cream residual in the bottom of the upright freezer in the back storage room.

• Mo’s Barbecue, 1861 Hunters Ridge, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• West Milton IGA, 1177 S. Miami St., West Milton — Corrected During Inspection, Critical — Unsafe, adulterated or not honestly presented food not discarded or properly reconditioned. Observed 4 Gerber Pineapple puree baby food which had expired March 6, 2019, and was not discarded. Person in charge voluntarily discarded expired baby foods.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical — Temperature-controlled for safety foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed one rotisserie chicken holding at 122-degrees farenheit. Person in charge voluntarily discarded.

Outer opening not protected. Observed the door in the back by the office leading to the outside was not tight fitting. Light could be seen around the perimiter.

In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed knives stored in water at 72-degrees farenheit.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards scratched and scored and no longer smooth and easily cleanable in the deli area and in the meat cutting area.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed water damaged ceiling tiles above the produce area and above the frozen food section. Repair leaks in roof and replace water damaged ceiling tiles so that new leaks are not mistaken for older.

• Dollar General No. 1582, 1931 Covington Ave., Piqua — Observed no towels or hand drying device at the handwashing sink(s) in restrooms. To prevent contamination by hands, each handwashing sink or group of adjacent handwashing sinks shall beprovided with: Individual, disposable towels; a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel; a heated-air hand drying device; or a hand drying device that employs an air-knife system that delivers high velocity, pressurized air at ambient temperatures.

Observed back door frame exit area that has a plywood surface that has water damage and water stained. The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Fix water leak and resurface damaged plywood and structure with proper material. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair.

Observed back door with air gap at the bottom. Make weather and pest proof.

• Steak N Shake No. 260, 1779 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Facility does not have an employee with level two certification in food protection. Observed no Level 2 Food Safety Certification in facility.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas need to be deep cleaned. Large amounts of food debris and dust/dirt accumulation observed in the following areas: -in the office/dry storage area, large amounts of grease and dirt build up under the shelving in the corners -in the walk in cooler and freezers, large amounts of dirt/dust accumulation and food debris on the floors and under the shelving. Also, in the walk in cooler there is still remnants of a spill that has started to grow mold -the under side of the shelving directly above the hot holding units in the front of kitchen -the ceiling above the milk shake station.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing ceiling tiles above the water heater, observed hole in wall under prep sink needs repaired.

Repeat: Food service operations did not have a person in charge per shift with level one certification in food protection. Observed no Level 1 Food Safety Certification in facility.

• Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery, 12 S. Dorset Rd., Troy — Facility does not have an employee with level two certification in food protection. Observed no Level 2 Food Safety Certification in facility.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical: Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s). Observed cookies baked in facility that are packaged in zip-lock baggies and out for consumer self service that are not labeled. PIC moved cookies back behind the counter so they are no longer consumer self service.

Outer opening not protected. Observed back door of facility in back storage room was not tight fitting. Light could be seen underneath door.

Corrected during Inspection, critical: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed ice stored directly in trash bag in two door low boy freezer. Person in charge voluntarily discarded.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. Observed cove molding in kitchen by three compartment sink is falling off and needs resecured or replaced.

Ventilation system not maintained. Observed the hood over the fryers needs to be cleaned. Grease drips were seen accumulating on the ANSL system piping and dripping onto fryers.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

April 16

Aldi Inc., 1243 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection

April 18

Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

A Learning Place, 201 R.M. Davis Parkway, Piqua — The hand sink has been removed and a three-compartment sink added. Must have a dedicate hand ink so food employees can wash hands as needed.

Backyard Bistro, 201 R.M. Davis Parkway, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.