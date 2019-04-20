Cookson Elementary

TROY — Cookson Elementary has named honor students for the third quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.

Honor roll

Fourth grade — Madison Ballweg, Terry Bratchette, Riley Cavanaugh, Hayden Dawson Ullery, Hayden DeCerbo, Brinlee Demoss, Rylee Gasson, Jaylin Gonzalez, Mason Graham, Lucas Griffieth, Lavy Harnish, Casey Haywood, Cooper Hill, Dawson James, Emily Landers, Michelle Landers, Amelia Lazear, Isabelle Mayo, Jenna Pennybacker, Ava Ratliff, Jillian Reed, Charlie Sheipline, Ainsley Stanforth, Cara Stapleton, Emerald Williams, and Conner Wintrow.

Fifth grade — Ethan Bidle, Brady Campbell, Gabriel Cole, Nathaniel Craft, Shiah Curtis, Alexa Deaton, Hayden Graham, Brooklynn Hurd, Katelynn Hutchens, Versaya Kern, Natalie Kunce, Layla Lucas, Molly Martin, April Mcalister, Gwendalyn Mowery, Nathaniel Reynolds, Dakota Rhynard, Jerome Riggins, Tobey Seibert, Brylee Shoemaker, Alexis VanZant, Augustus Weaver, and Josalyn Wooddell.

Straight A’s

Fourth grade — Matthew Barth, Sylar Combs, Benjamin Gebbie, Alexandra Schieltz, and Chase Thomason.

Fifth grade — Holden Dobrzeniecki, Izabel Olivieri, Micah Pyles Dodds, Mitchell Sargent, Anthony Scalice, Chet Snyder, and Kirya Wise.