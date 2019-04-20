Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 14

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to Big Mike’s gas station in the 8000 block of South State Route 201, Tipp City, in reference to a theft complaint. There are no current suspects at this time but a physical description of the male was given. The male is possibly in his late 20’s early 30’s with brown hair (possibly a mullet). The subject was wearing black shorts, a neon green hoodie with a batman emblem on the front and a maroon Cleveland Cavaliers ball cap.

April 15

FRAUD: A resident in the 300 block of Clay Street, Bradford, called to report he was notified on April 12 that someone had opened an account through Fingerhut using his personal information. The resident was able to speak with Fingerhut and get the problem corrected. They had advised him to file a police report about his personal information being stolen. He was also directed to the Ohio Attorney Generals website.

CIVIL ISSUES: Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Calumet Road, Union Twp. to serve a male subject a civil protection order. He was required to turn over house keys, garage door openers, CCW permit and all firearms. One house key, his CCW permit and 55 firearms were seized from the subject without incident. He was provided his copy of the protection order and vacated the residence. All property seized has been entered and stored into evidence.

OVI: A deputy filed charges of OVI, stopping after accident, two counts of third degree felony tampering with evidence and operation without reasonable control and possession of drugs against Cody Graves, 24, of Knoxville, Tenn. from an incident on Feb. 19 in the area of West State Route 36.

POSSESSION: A deputy filed charges against Dustin Schwytzer, 27, of Vandalia, for third degree felony trafficking drugs and fifth degree felony possession of drugs in the area of West State Route 571 and Iddings Road on April 13.

ILLEGAL CONVEYANCE: A deputy charged Michelle Ganger,45, of Troy, with third degree illegal conveyance of prohibited items at the Miami County Incarceration Facility on April 12.

April 16

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 300 block of East Main, Bradford, on a report of a fraud. After investigation it was determined that the victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the DEA demanding money to be paid in gift cards and paid the money.

VEHICLE GONE: A deputy responded to 5180 Fenner Rd., Newton Twp. in regards to a theft complaint. After further investigation, it was found that the victim’s truck had been stolen from her barn overnight and was involved in a pursuit with Kettering Police Department earlier that morning. The suspects have been identified, however; they have not be apprehended due to an ongoing standoff in Montgomery County. This case is pending at this time.

THEFT: A deputy responded to 1183 S. Market Street, Troy, to Herrmann’s Service Center in reference to a criminal damage complaint. While speaking with the reporting party it was determined a theft offense occurred as well. This case is pending further investigation.

STOLEN PROPERTY: A deputy charged Terry Thompson II, 43, of Troy, with one count of fifth degree felony receiving stolen property form 1260 S. Dorset Road.

April 17

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 5400 block of East State Route 41, Troy, in reference to a theft complaint. After further investigation it was discovered $3,022 had been stolen.

THEFT: A deputy charged Christopher Chaffman, 31, of Casstown, with one count of fourth degree felony theft and fifth degree felony breaking and entering from an incident in the 8500 block of East State Route 41, Troy.

April 18

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched to the 5000 block of Monroe Concord in reference to a burglary complaint. The reporting person ask for a phone call only.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County downtown office in reference to a fraud complaint

ROAD RAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the area of Bradley Drive, Monroe Twp. on report of a disturbance/road rage incident. Both parties agreed to stay away from each other.

FRAUD: A report of fraud was filed in the 6800 block of Walnut Street, Brandt.

MENACING: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to a menacing complaint.

April 19

FRAUD: A resident in Monroe Township reported a forged check was located in Montgomery County.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: A resident in the 10000 block of N. Hardin Road, Washington Twp. called to report someone in a white SUV was doing doughnuts in the farm field her and her husband own next to a runway. She stated she attempted to get the license plate however upon running the plate it did not come back to the suspect vehicle. She is requesting extra checks of her property. The field damaged was an un-plowed and un-plants farm field.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 300 block of Essex Drive in Monroe Twp. in regards to a fraud complaint. After further investigation, it was found that the reporting was a victim of a phone scam and had lost $5,500. This case is pending.