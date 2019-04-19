Women of Excellence nominations due

PIQUA — Deadline for nominations for the 23rd annual YWCA Women of Excellence and Young Woman of Tomorrow Awards is 5 p.m. May 15, or postmarked on May 15. Nomination forms are available at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne Street, Piqua, by phone at 773-6626 or e-mail Leesa Baker lbaker@ywcapiqua.com.

The awards, established by the YWCA in 1997, have been given annually to recognize women in Miami County who have distinguished themselves in their careers and/or in civic and community activities. The honorees must reside, be employed or be active in Miami County. An individual, a group or an organization may submit nominations.

The Young Woman of Tomorrow honoree must be between 16-22 years of age as of May 15, 2019.

The 2019 honorees will be selected by a committee of impartial judges composed of men and women from throughout Miami County. Awards will be presented at a Gala Luncheon on Oct. 17.