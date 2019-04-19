Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

CITIZEN ASSIST: A vehicle with a mother and three small children had ran out of gas at 7:40 a.m. on April 15 on the 700 block of North Main Street. An officer was able to push the vehicle off to the side of the road. Police were then able to assist them in getting gas so they could continue on their way.

WARRANT: Dakota A. Baker, 19, of Piqua, was picked up for fourth-degree felony theft on April 15.

Joni L. Dankworth, 58, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor OVI-under the influence on April 15.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: Two involved parties were warned for telecommunications harassment on at 11:50 a.m. on April 15 on the 500 block of Gordon Street.

BURGLARY: On April 15, a complainant advised a rental property of his was broken into sometime in the last several months on the 200 block of Blaine Avenue. No forced entry was found, and no items were reported missing. Several personal items were recovered from the house that did not belong to any of the previous renters.

SUSPECTED OVERDOSE: A male subject overdosed on an opiate at approximately 3 p.m. on April 15 on the 300 block of Broadway Street. The male subject denied taking anything but was given Narcan by a resident prior to regaining consciousness. He refused treatment.

ACCIDENT: There was a three-vehicle accident at 4 p.m. on April 15 in the area of North Sunset Drive and West High Street.

FOUND: A syringe was found at 7 p.m. on April 15 in an alley near the 1000 block of Boone Street. It was disposed of.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a disturbance where multiple subjects were warned for disorderly conduct at 7:50 p.m. on April 15 near the Medicine Shoppe on West High Street.

Officers were dispatched to a report of juveniles fighting at Mote Park at 7 p.m. on April 16. Officers located juveniles, and it was determined that both were at fault. Both were warned for disorderly conduct.

Officer responded to the report of subjects being disorderly at 8:30 p.m. on April 16 on the 400 block of Adams Street. Involved subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

THEFT: Michael E. Stout, 52, of Covington, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft on April 16.

On April 16, the city of Piqua Wastewater Treatment Plant reported a heater was stolen from their premises belonging to a contract company. It went missing sometime between Jan. 1 and April 16.

ASSAULT: There was a report of an assault at the junior high school at approximately 8 a.m. on April 16. The student, 13, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault and disciplined by the school.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a female subject at the Washington Primary School trying to remove her children from the school at 2:15 p.m. on April 16. School staff would not release the children to her due to the kids being removed from her custody by Miami County Children’s Services. The subject was trespassed from the school.

AGENCY ASSIST: Officer was dispatched on the report of a mulch fire at 4:30 p.m. on April 16 on the 300 block of South Street. The Piqua Fire Department arrived and extinguished the smoldering mulch.

SEX OFFENSE: Officers were dispatched to a report of sexual battery at 7:40 p.m. on April 16. Officers determined the offense took place in different state. Miami County Children’s Services was notified.

OVI: There was a report of an intoxicated, upset male subject who drove his vehicle into the back of another one of his vehicles at 10 p.m. on April 16 in the area of Washington Avenue and Boone Street. The male subject admitted to damaging the car on purpose. He was arrested for OVI and taken to the police department for processing. He was later released to his wife. Lee A. Hafer, 50, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.