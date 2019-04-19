Friends donates book cases

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

The Friends of the Piqua Public Library presented the Children’s Department with two new book cases to house selections from Newbery Caldecott award-winning books. Friends of the Piqua Public Library Monty Mohler, Christine Casto, Joyce Jenkins, Susan Haas, Ruth Koon, Doug Stillwell, and Don Smith, are pictured with library staff members Nancy Spillane, Sharon Kiser, and Sarah Johnson. Not pictured: Joyce Wagner.