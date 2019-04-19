Schools recognized for support

Jeff Lange of Protect Our Waterways (POWW) recently recognized efforts and contributions made by Edison State Community College for the annual Down A River Down a Beer event in Piqua. Left to right, Jeff Lange, Dr. Doreen Larson, Jessica Chambers, and Dr. Jim Burkhardt. Proceeds from the event helped to purchase equipment for the school’s river stewards program.

Jeff Lange of Protect Our Waterways recently recognized contributions made by staff and students of the Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations Class for the annual Down A River Down A Beer event. Left to right, front row, Mikie Quinter, Jim Metz, Michelle Brunson, Dr. Jim Burkhadt, and Jeff Lange. Students left to right, Joe Lauber of Covington, Andrew Duckro of Jackson Center, Taylor Stine of Bradford, Brennon Green of Miami East, and Nic Hart of Covington. Proceeds from the event helped to purchase equipment for the school’s river stewards program.