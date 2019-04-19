Today

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WILD ART: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 10 a.m. to noon to paint a portrait of a skunk with an apple on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. The feee is $25 per child, (K-8 grade), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Thursday, April 18 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS: Chicken and dumplings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8. Test your trivia knowledge at 7 p.m.

• FISH SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish special at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• EASTER “EGG”-STRAVAGANZA: Community festival will feature fun Easter events including Egg hunts and activities for kids birth to fifth grade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (doors open at 10:30 a.m.) at The Valley Church Piqua Campus, 1400 Seidel Parkway in Piqua. Call 778-8822 for more information or visit www.thevalley.church.

• EGG HUNT: The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt will be at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy. Families planning to participate are asked to be at the center by 10:45 a.m. There will be four different age groups: youth ages 0-2 will go first; next will be ages 3-4; followed by youth ages 5-7; and the final group will be of ages 8-10. Prizes will be awarded in each age group, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet all the families. Every child may gather up eggs in a basket or bag they bring to the event. The event is open to area families and is free-of-charge. Troy Rotarians along with other local businesses and private donations go toward making this event a success. If the weather is inclement, the hunt will be moved inside the center. Donations of candy and small toys are still being accepted at the center’s office. For more information, contact center at (937) 335-2715 or visit www.lcctroy.com.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike.Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the winter months, be prepared to play in the snow. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CAMPFIRE: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Earth Day Campfire” program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Celebrate Mother Earth at a good old-fashioned campfire telling stories/legends. Bring an instrument and sing songs under the stars with Spirit of Thunder (John De Boer) and special musical guest Steve Capri. Roast marshmallows and have fun with the entire family. Play games and learn about the forest at night. The Stillwater Stargazers will be onsite to help you explore the heavens. Pre-register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EGG HUNT: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. in the West Milton Community Park for the community Easter dgg hunt. Activities include an egg hunt, crafts and a special visit by the Easter Bunny. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• EGG HUNT: Join staff for the annual Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library egg hunt. Drop in anytime from noon to 2 p.m. for an egg hunt, stories, crafts, and cute bunniesn. For all ages. No registration is necessary. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry at 6 p.m. Trivia will be offered.

Sunday

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for our winter finches — pine siskins, purple finches and redpolls. Binoculars available for use.

• EGG HUNT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m.

• TICKET DEADLINE: The Bradford Lions will offer a chicken and pork chop dinner on April 28. All dinners are carry-out and presale tickets, available through today, are $7 and need purchased in advance and can be bought at either Bradford banks, Littman-Thomas Insurance, or from any Bradford Lion or Lioness members. Those interested also can call Kathy Myers at 448-2667 or Joanne Ferree at 620-7225.

• BREAKFAST: Have your Easter breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and open to the public. Serving is 8- 11 a.m. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under.

Monday

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “Jason and the Argonauts” (1963). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants of this Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOLOGNA OR BRAT: Choose between fried bologna or a brat along with french fries. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A Lunch and Learn program will be at 11:30 a.m.

• BOOK SALE: The annual book sale and fine free week will be held April 23-26 at Bradford Public Library. In addition to books, there will be music CDs and even some holiday decorations and props from past programs. Friday will be $1 a bag day. Anything that will fit in a brown grocery bag for just $1. Proceeds from the book sale will benefit programs throughout the year. There will also be a fine-free week the same week. Bradford cardholders can have overdue fines waived as well as fees for one lost item waived.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: Doug Christian, retired Miami County Engineer, will speak on Miami County history at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Kelly Snyder, executive director of the Troy Rec. She will share about current programs, summer events, and give a history of the Rec, which has been an integral part of downtown Troy since the 1930s. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• STEAK AND GRAVY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer steak and gravy at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will help boost the blood supply during the Easter holiday season by hosting a community blood driv from 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St., West Milton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” insulated travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips for $3. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• MUSICAL: Piqua Junior High will be performing “The Lion King, Jr.” at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $8 each and available at the junior high and also the night of the show.

• LECTURE SERIES: Dan Patterson, a renowned aviation photographer, author, designer, lecturer, and now film maker, will speak at the WACO Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Patterson will share a brief history of the Lafayette Escadrille, a 20-minute segment of the upcoming documentary film, and information about the current film project. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. Donations to the WACO Air Museum are accepted. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Fazoli’s, 1887 W. Main St., Troy, for this month’s Dine to Donate. The event will run from 11:00am-8:00pm. Fazoli’s will donate a percentage of all food sales when guests present a flyer when ordering! Flyers are available at the following link http://bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/dine_to_donate2.pdf and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in or carry-out.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Thursdays at 9 a.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water is provided. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• CAR PARTY: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 6:30-8 p.m. Children up to fifth grade will receive a free car, do crafts, and play on a car track. Enter for a chance to win a door prize. No registration necessary. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon to discuss Shelter in Place,” by Nora Roberts. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association will be at 12:30 p.m.

• SUMMER KICKOFF: Bradford Public Library and Bradford Schools will join forces again to offer a Summer Reading Kickoff event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bradford Schools. Food, games, activities and crafts will be offered for free. This event is open for any elementary student in the community, including those in the home school community and students from other school districts. Registration will be required to attend. Students of Bradford Schools will have registration information sent home with them. Students not attending Bradford Schools can pick up registration information at the library.

• SALAD LUNCH: The Women of Westminster will offer the 47th annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua. Meals will be $8. The church is handicapped accessible and an elevator is available.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will help boost the blood supply during the Easter holiday season by hosting a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” insulated travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5. Try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

April 26

• ARBOR DAY: As part of Troy’s Tree City U.S.A. certification, the Troy Beautification Committee will welcome third grade representatives from Troy elementary schools to join in the planting of a Buckeye tree at Menke Park honoring the late Dr. Tom Redick. The event begins at 10 a.m. and the Troy Kiwanis Club will provide each of the elementary schools with a book about trees for the school library.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m.. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Frog Walk program from 8-9:30 p.m. at at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• CHICKEN: Enjoy grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, salad and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meals are $8 per serving starting at 6 p.m.