Board of Elections approves policies, procedures

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections will interview a candidate for the director’s position at its next meeting on Tuesday, April 23.

Board member Rob Long requested to add an executive session to the agenda for the purpose of interviewing and extending an offer to an unnamed candidate for the director’s position during a meeting on Wednesday. The board approved the item to be added to the agenda.

The previous director, Bev Kendall, was terminated in January following the discovery of 6,228 missing early votes from the November general election last year. Kendall attended Wednesday’s meeting, but made no comment.

The error was discovered by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office in December and the board was placed on oversight in January. Since Jan. 29, the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office has hosted weekly conference calls with members of the board and board staff.

Kenny Henning, a regional liaison from the Secretary of State’s office, was also in attendance on Wednesday.

The board approved a long list of its policies and procedures during the Wednesday meeting. The board also met in a work session for more than five hours last Saturday to review its policies and procedures.

The policies included voting machine shutdown procedures, ballot and document proofing, voting system testing, internal and external communications, petition acceptance, signature validation, public records and social media.

Board members praised deputy director Ian Ridgeway for his hard work on the policy review sessions and the approved Election Administration Plan. The EAP details the board’s election process and contingency plans.

Interview set for possible new director