Hayner hosting free family concert and music workshop

Bring the whole family to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 6:30 pm April 27 for a fun hands-on music workshop followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m. with Rum River Blend. At the workshop, children will have the opportunity to work with one of our instructors to learn to play a few notes on the same type of instruments that Rum River Blend uses. There will then be a kazoo concert in the Hayner ballroom.

Rum River Blend is a bluegrass staple of Troy. They have been teaming up with the Hayner for more a decade to bring their happy version of that American Bluegrass sound. On April 27, Linda Tatarian will play the five-string banjo, Chris Tatarian will play acoustic guitar, Smiling Bill Benning will play his electric bass guitar, Mark Acton will play mandolin and fiddle champion Carl Phillis will join them as well.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner. For more information, call (937) 339-0457 or visit Hayner’s website at www.TroyHayner.org.