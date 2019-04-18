Library offers Book & Me program

Staff Report

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library recently had a program that ran the month of March called My Book & Me.

Children came into the library on a weekly basis for four weeks to work on writing and illustrating their books. At the end of March, children’s librarian Wendy Heisey put the books together for the children.

Library staff then had a “book showing” with refreshments for the children to see and show off their finished books. Each little author was quite pleased with the finished result, according to staff.

Provided photo Kaden Hoying, of Laura, was brought to the Milton-Union Public Library by his dad, Matt Hoying, to create a book for the Book & Me project. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_Bookandme.jpg Provided photo Kaden Hoying, of Laura, was brought to the Milton-Union Public Library by his dad, Matt Hoying, to create a book for the Book & Me project.