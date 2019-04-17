Piqua Tree Committee to celebrate Arbor Day

PIQUA — On Thursday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m., the city of Piqua Tree Committee will hold its annual Arbor Day celebration. The ceremony will be held at the Springcreek Primary Elementary School on U.S. Route 36.

As part of the ceremony, Eric Davis from Tree Care Inc. will talk about the history of Arbor Day and Mayor Hinds will read the Proclamation. Pioneer Electric Cooperative will be handing out coloring books to the attending children.

Following the ceremony, a new tree will be planted by the city of Piqua Parks Department employees, demonstrating the “dos and don’ts” of planting a tree.

This year’s celebration would not be possible without the collaborative efforts of the city of Piqua’s Tree Committee, Tree Care Inc., and Pioneer Electric Cooperative.

The Tree Committee would like to invite the public to attend this annual event on Thursday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m. The rain date is May 2, at 2 p.m. For more information on future efforts to renew the city’s urban forest, contact Bob Graeser at 937-778-2044.