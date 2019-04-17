PHS Student Council hosts teacher breakfast

PIQUA — Student Council members showed their appreciation for teachers by hosting a teacher breakfast on April 16.

Adviser, Deborah Allen, said she tries to host the breakfast around teacher appreciation week, but due to testing had to plan the breakfast earlier this year. This is the second teacher breakfast Student Council has hosted this year.

All council members are expected to participate by bringing food or supplies that may be needed. Teachers really like casserole breakfast foods, but donuts, fruit, and muffins are also provided.

Everyone really enjoys teacher breakfasts because it creates a healthy bond between students and staff.

Student Council had a meeting on April 17, and is holding officer speeches in advisory on April 29. Piqua High School students will be voting via Google Forms also on the same day. Anyone currently in Student Council can run for an office, and anyone attending Piqua High School can get 25 signatures from their peers to be Student Council Representatives.