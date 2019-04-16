Soldier surprises family with visit

By Melody Vallieu

Editor, Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — It was a tearful reunion on Tuesday when a soldier surprised his family with a visit home.

US Army SPC Gage Fosler surprised family members when he returned to Piqua after a 10-month deployment in Kuwait and Iraq. Fosler said he returned stateside on March 31.

The soldier, stationed in Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, said his daughter was only 8 days old when he deployed last year.

The now 10-month-old child, Emma, with wife Amanda, of Piqua, has changed considerably since he last saw her in person, according to Fosler, who held his daughter tight and spoke lovingly to her.

“I wouldn’t trade this moment for the world,” Fosler said through tears. “I’m glad to be home.”

Among other family members present at the reunion were his parents, Mike and Tracy Fosler; great-grandmother, Ruth Joan Robosci; his grandparents, Mike and Cindy Symons, and others.

SPC Fosler, who has been in the Army for 3 1/2 years, said he just re-enlisted for four more years. His wife and child will be joining him upon his return to Texas, Fosler said.

However, he will deploy again, he said, but is not sure when or where he will be sent.

He said he has grown considerably as a person through his service and is happy to continue his Army career.

“The Army is great. It’s straightened me out in life,” said SFC Fosler, a member of the 1st Armored Division, nicknamed Old Ironsides. “It is a great experience.”

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today US Army SPC Gage Fosler holds his 10-month-old daughter Emma after not having seen her in person since she was 8 days old. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_Fosler.jpg Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today US Army SPC Gage Fosler holds his 10-month-old daughter Emma after not having seen her in person since she was 8 days old.