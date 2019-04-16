Troy woman guilty of theft at IF

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy woman entered a guilty plea for stealing pills from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Incarceration Facility in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Sara Keeton, 27, entered a plea of guilty to one count of fourth-degree felony theft of drugs by bill of information. Charges of inducing panic, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with the state. She reportedly stole 25 pills of 50 milligram Seroquel, a sleep aid, from the pharmacy at the incarceration facility on Nov. 21, 2018. She will be sentenced on May 28.

Keeton was previously convicted of fourth-degree felony grand theft for stealing coins worth up to $35,000 from a Troy man in 2016. She was granted community control and then violated conditions after trying to use fake urine during a drug screen a month after her conviction.

In other news:

A Dayton man faces up to 10 years in prison for his role in a drug deal that injured a Troy woman in a vehicular assault during an alleged drug buy last month.

Patrick Jackson, 24, of Dayton, waived his right to a grand jury and entered guilty pleas to several felony counts connected to the March 4 vehicular assault on Race and Walnut Streets in Troy. Jackson was part of a group that was selling pain pills to a woman who the buyer fled injuring a Troy woman who was transported by Careflight for treatment.

Jackson entered guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated drug trafficking and one count of weapons under disability, all third-degree felonies. Jackson also entered a guilty plea for fifth-degree assault of a corrections officer from a separate case. Jackson also agreed to forfeit $561 related to the drug trafficking case. Judge Pratt set sentencing for May 28. She also denied a request to modify his bond.

According to earlier reports, Troy Police Department filed one count of third-degree felony trafficking in drugs and two counts of fourth-degree felony possession of drugs against Jody L. Staten, 47, of Troy, in Miami County Municipal Court.

Staten fell off the side of a red SUV during a reported disturbance on March 4 in the area of Race and Walnut streets in Troy. Staten suffered severe head injuries as well as approximately three broken ribs and a punctured lung. Staten was able to communicate with authorities at the scene. Suspected narcotics, including suspected meth and fentanyl, were found near her purse, according to court reports.

Video surveillance of the incident showed Staten get out of a black vehicle and climb up on the foot rail on the passenger side of a SUV reportedly driven Charlenea O’Neal, 36, of Piqua, who then “accelerates while Staten is hanging on to the window.”

O’Neal was arraigned on charges of third-degree felony complicity to drug trafficking and fourth-degree felony aggravated vehicular assault in municipal court last week.

O’Neal reportedly admitted to Troy police that she was attempting to buy pain pills during the incident. O’Neal said that she suspected that the pills were fake and that she was about to be robbed by individuals sitting in another car.

When questioned by police, Staten admitted to selling pills to O’Neal, but she denied that there was any discussion of robbing O’Neal. Staten said that she was attempting to get her purse back from O’Neal when O’Neal reportedly drove off with Staten hanging onto the vehicle.

Kayla M. Gray, 19, of Covington was also charged with third-degree felony trafficking in drugs in connection with this incident.

Dayton man faces up to 10 years in prison for Troy drug deal gone awry