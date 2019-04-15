Proposed development issues fielded

TROY — Troy City Council held a public hearing for a rezoning request for 10.2 acres on Peters Road from county zoning to R-4 single Family Residential District at its regular meeting Monday at City Hall.

Council member John Schweser was not present.

The applicant is Gen D LLC owner Bart Denlinger. The request was approved by Troy Planning C0mmission.

The land is north of The Heritage at Troy Country Club subdivision. Denlinger plans to develop a subdivision of 22 lots on the property.

Denlinger spoke during the public hearing stating he has a pending contract with the land owner Jane Delcamp.

Denlinger said he knows there are neighbors concerned with water issues and storm runoff. Denlinger said the development will feature a detention basin in the north and released at a controlled rate and was designed by Choice One Engineering.

JJ Frigge, a resident adjacent to the proposed development in the 1600 block of Peters Road, said the development would be approximately 50 feet or less from his property line. Frigge said he was concerned with drainage and the number of lots on the 10-acre parcel. He also said their property utilizes well water and is concerned with ground water contamination from the proposed development.

A committee meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 22 at City Hall to discuss the development. A third reading will be held at the next city council meeting on May 6.

Council also approved the sale of a home and barns formerly known as the Huelskamp Farm adjacent to farm ground next to Duke Park.

The board of park commissioners approved declaring the homestead and outbuildings of the former Huelskamp Farm as surplus and recommended the sale of the property for city council’s review. The homestead will be sold as a 1.447 acre parcel located at 2290 N. Troy-Sidney Road.

In 2015, the city purchased 117.2 acres at 2290 N. Troy-Sidney Road. The city replated the parcel and the house and barns are located on 1.447 acres. The city purchased the farm for $1.5 million. The homesite was appraised at $260,000 in 2015. The property will be sold for no less than $250,000 by bid, according to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington.

Resident Lester Conard asked why the city isn’t using the buildings and barns for the parks department. Titterington said the property does not serve the park department’s purpose. The funds from the sale of the property will return to the park fund. Titterington noted the property’s sale was offset by several grants, including $600,000 by the Duke Foundation and Robinson Foundation. The Miami County Park District was awarded a $288,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to preserve 40 acres along the river for conservation. Titterington said once the sale of the homestead is final, 75 percent of the purchase would be covered of the $1.5 million purchase price.

Resident Bill Emerick addressed council about the city’s leaf removal needs in the spring. Emerick said brush and leaves remain after the fall schedule is complete. He said he helps keeps his property as well as elderly neighbors’ property clean and would like the city to host a weekend pick-up for spring cleaning.

Council adjourned into executive session for reviewing negotiation or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of employees. The executive session also included a session to confer with an attorney for the public body concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action, according to the agenda.

Prior to the start of the council session, President Marty Baker requested all cell phones to be silenced and for city council members to put away their cell phones during the meeting.

The following resolutions were approved on Monday:

R-16-2019 Bid Harrison Street-Atlantic Street Water Line Replacement Project, $750,000

R-17-2019 Amend application to ODSA for use of additional CDBG/Revolving Loan Funds for improvements to Lincoln Community Center, increase from $120,000 to $180,000

R-18-2019 Increase bid authorization, Lincoln Community Center Improvement Project, $180,000

R-19-2019 Bidding authorization for 2019 Paving Program, $1,280,000. The paving program added additional funding of $100,000 to include the new state gas tax to pave one more mile of roadway to the annual paving program: Dickerson Drive from Peters Road to Old Nursery Trail; Southview Drive to Dickerson Drive to the dead end and Arborvitae Circle from Dickerson Drive to the cul-de-sac.

R-20-2019 Increase authorization and authorize contract for Curbside Recycling Program for a three-year contract with Rumpke, the only bidder. The contract includes $372,718 for 2019-2020; $386,872 for 2020-2021; $401,026 for 2021-2022; and optional contract extension for $415,180 in 2022-2023 and $424,616 in 2023-2024.

The following ordinances were approved:

O-13-2019 Final Record Plan of PD located at 44 Peters Ave. (U STORE IT Store & Lock)

O-14-2019 Declare as not needed for public purpose/surplus and authorize sale of 1.447 acre parcel at 2290 N. Troy-Sidney Road

O-15-2019 Agreement for 2019 Troy Strawberry Festival

O-16-2019 Lease between city and Community Improvement Corp. (CIC) regarding Lincoln Community Center.

