Troy man sentenced to 15 months in prison

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall sentenced Curtis Lunsford, 39, of Troy, was sentenced to serve 15 months in prison for inappropriately touching the woman during a vacation Bible school held at a local church.

Lunsford entered a plea of guilty on March 5, according to court records. Lunsford was also labeled a Tier I sex offender and must register his address once a year for the next 15 years.

Lunsford’s defense attorney Jeremy Tomb stated his client was very remorseful for his actions and he was cooperative with authorities during the investigation.The pre-sentence investigation found Lunsford did not express genuine remorse and minimized his role in the incident.

Lunsford said, “I’d like to apologize to (the victim) and her family. I’m deeply sorry.” Lunsford stated he was seeking help for his misconduct.

Lunsford was previously convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1999 and the female victim was 14 years old. He was also convicted of assault of a 12-year-old female victim in 1999.

The victim, who was present in the courtroom left in the middle of the hearing because she was emotional. She has the mental capacity of a person around 10-13 years of age, according to reports.

The state agreed to remain silent as part of the plea agreement.

The mother and father of the victim spoke in court on behalf of their daughter. The father discovered inappropriate text messages between his daughter and Lunsford and asked the court to sentence Lunsford so there would not be any more victims.

“No family, no mother or father, should walk down this road,” the father stated.

Judge Wall noted Lunsford took advantage of the victim and her mental condition. Lunsford was a member of the church and family friends of the victim. Wall said Lunsford’s conduct was not a one-time incident since he contacted her by text messages from November 2017 until the investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Office in July 2018. Wall said Lunsford sought topless photos of the victim and even told her he’d show her how to delete the pictures. The investigation revealed Lunsford and the victim were alone in the church and he touched her breasts and made her touch his penis. Wall noted Lunsford had told investigators he knew she had no idea what was going on.

“There was nothing for this victim to do but trust you,” Wall said.

After Wall sentenced Lunsford, he made another plea for leniency. Wall again explained he posed a danger to the public and adjourned the hearing. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family. He’ll also spend five years of post-release control, which is a mandatory requirement.

• In other court news:

Tammy Little, 47, of Sidney, was sentenced to serve 30 days in Miami County Jail and two years of community control for fourth-degree felony theft from a mentally handicapped Troy woman on Monday.

Little entered a plea of guilty to fourth-degree felony theft last month.

Little was ordered to pay $1,400 in restitution to the woman who she worked for through Riverside of Miami County.

“I’d like to apologize to (the victim) for taking advantage. I knew it was wrong … it will never happen again,” Little said.

Little was assigned as a provider for the victim. Little used the woman’s debit card to buy fast food, cigarettes and gas. Records also showed the card was used in Sidney and Dayton and the woman is unable to drive. The victim was unable to pay her electric bill and had her cable shut off due to the theft, which was discovered two months later.

Judge Wall said Little abused her position of trust and the victim relied on Little’s assistance. Little has paid $400 in restitution and Wall ordered her to repay the final $1.006.89 within a year. She also ordered Little to not be employed in a position of trust as part of her parole. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

