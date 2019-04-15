Troy man charged with drug trafficking

TROY — On Friday, April 12, Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at 612 Walnut St., Troy, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Evidence recovered included fentanyl, steroids, marijuana along with related paraphernalia and a firearm, Duchak said.

Taken into custody and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail without incident was Logan T. Garman, 21, of Troy.

Garman was charged with felony trafficking drugs and possession of drugs, he said.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges are likely after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, Duchak said.

Garman was arraigned Monday morning and released on his own recognizances.

His preliminary hearing will be held April 23 in Judge Samuel Huffman’s courtroom.

GARMAN https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_Logan-Garman-Mugshot-1.jpg GARMAN Provided photo Evidence recovered following a search warrant executed in Troy included fentanyl, steroids, marijuana along with related paraphernalia and a firearm, Duchak said. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_Drugs-SW-2-1.jpg Provided photo Evidence recovered following a search warrant executed in Troy included fentanyl, steroids, marijuana along with related paraphernalia and a firearm, Duchak said.