Defense seeks competency evaluation for Piqua man

MIAMI COUNTY — Public defense attorney Stephen King has requested a competency evaluation for a Piqua man charged with felony assault of his 2-week-old baby.

Brent W. Hennon II, 19, was scheduled to appear for a final pre-trial hearing on Monday with Judge Jeannine Pratt presiding. Hennon’s three-day trial was to begin on April 30. Hennon’s hearing on Monday was canceled.

King’s motion requesting the competency evaluation was filed on Thursday.

“Defense counsel has become concerned with defendant’s ability to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings and assist in his defense and it has become clear that there is a need for a competency evaluation of (Hennon),” King stated in the motion.

Hennon was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree felonious assault and felony child endangering after being accused of assaulting his son to the point of the child needing medical care on Nov. 22. He was arraigned on the charges on Jan. 7 in Miami County Common Pleas Court. Hennon’s bond was set at $500,000 cash-only bond. Hennon remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Hennon was originally charged in connection with an incident in which Piqua Fire Department medics were called to a residence on the 200 block of Fourth Street in Piqua at approximately 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22, on the report of an infant possibly not breathing. Paramedics were able to revive the baby, and police were contacted due to the nature of the incident.

According to previous reports from the Piqua Police Department, the infant sustained numerous injuries, some of which were life-threatening. The infant was hospitalized after the incident.

