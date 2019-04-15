Area briefs

Premier to host breast health evening

TROY — A free breast health information evening, “Breast Health from A to Z,” will be offered by Premier Health on May 1 at the Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

Check in will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion program, dinner, and other activities from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Topics will include family genetics and history along with high risk indicators; types of mammograms and screenings plus early detection methods; surgical breast procedures; and stages of breast cancer and treatment.

Kim Faris, host of MIX 107.7, will be the guest emcee. Following the dinner and panel discussion, girls’ night out activities are planned including free health screenings, chair massages, and spa services.

All activities are free, but space will be limited. Registration for the evening is required by April 29.

To register, call (866) 608-6463 or visit premierhealth.com/womenservices.

Basketball tourney upcoming

TROY — The Movement I.T.P.A. First annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is now taking participants for the event, set for May 31 through June 2.

This tournament is to reinvigorate the basketball community heading into the summer. There will be eight divisions, including third-fifth grade boys/girls; sixth-eighth grade boys/girls; high school boys/girls; and adult mens/ladies. There will be no co-ed teams. All players (parents for players under 18) must sign waiver before play. Games will be played at three locations. Friday night will be under the lights at Troy Community Park. Tournament play will be Saturday at Van Cleve School and Lincoln Community Center. Championship Sunday will be at Lincoln Community Center.

All teams are guaranteed three games during pool play, which leads to single elimination tournament. High school and adult divisions will be officiated by OSHAA referees.

The registration fee is $25 per player and there will be a mandatory four players on a team. Each team will receive a team T-shirt/uniform. Champions will receive championship T-shirt and championship plaque.

There will be a $500 cash prize for the men’s division & women’s division champion. A slam dunk competition cash prize will be $100.

There tournament also will include 50/50 raffle winners and a 3-point shoot-out for a $5 entry fee. The winner receives a $25 gift card. Entry forms are available at www.themovementitpa.com, on the center’s Facebook page, or at the center, 11o Ash St., Troy.

ACT Prep workshop available

TROY — Those wanting to be better prepared for the ACT test can attend a worshop at the Robsinson Branch, Miami County YMCA from 9 a.m. to noon June 3, 4, 5, and 6. Sessions covered will include English, reading, math, and science, and include information on time management and content specific material.

Email actprepworkshop@gmail.com to receive a registration form.