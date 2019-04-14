Tipp student finalist for STEM competition

COLUMBUS — On Saturday, April 6, almost 100 students competed at the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair, a program of The Ohio Academy of Science. This year, STEM scholars from 50 high schools throughout Ohio presented their science or engineering projects to experienced judges, competing for 6 spots that will advance to the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world’s most prestigious STEM competition for high school students. More than 1,700 students from 70 countries will compete for nearly $4,000,000 in scholarships and awards at ISEF 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz., from May 12-17.

One of the six 2019 Buckeye Science & Engineering (BSEF) finalists was Leena Vyas, a Tippecanoe High School senior, presenting her project in environmental science, titled “Thermodynamics: Analysis of Wildfire Ash, and the Melting Effect on Alaska’s Mount Hunter.”

ISEF is the world's most prestigious STEM competition for high school students. Each of the BSEF finalists will also compete at State Science Day on May 11.

This year marks Vyas’s sixth year completing a science or engineering project, each resulting in multiple awards and a trip to Columbus to compete at State Science Day. This year was no exception. After receiving “Superior” ratings at the Miami County Science Day in February and the Upper Miami Valley District Science Day held at Edison State Community College on March 9, she not only qualified for State Science Day, but was one of four projects tapped for the BSEF competition.

As a result of her success at the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair this year, once she competes at State Science Day on Saturday, May 11 at the Ohio State University, she will leave the next day for Phoenix for the week-long ISEF competition.