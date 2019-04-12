DriveSmart program sober reminder to stay sober

Premier Health/CareFlight brought their award-winning DriveSmart Program to Troy High School on Friday. Students got a first-hand look at what can happen as a result of distracted or impaired driving. Participation in the event were Troy Fire Department and Medics, Troy Police Department,Baird Funeral Home, Miami County Victim Witness, and Miami County 911 Dispatch. Junior and seniors from Troy High School drama and music department played the parts of crash victims and witnesses. The vehicles for the event were provided by Poling’s and Jim’s Towing provided cleanup and towing.

Troy firefighters remove a crash “victim” from a vehicle at Friday’s DriveSmart Mock Crash at Troy High School

Mandy Via, Outreach Coordinator for Premier Health/CareFlight creates simulated injuries on Troy High School senior Dominic Wenrick prior to Friday’s DriveSmart Mock Crash

Molly Sanders, a senior at Troy High School works on her makeup as she prepares to play a crash victim.

Troy High School students Molly Sanders, Josalyn Abrams, Jaiden Flory, Jr. and Dominic Wenrick, l-r, with their makeup complete, work out details of their roles in Friday’s DriveSmart event at Troy High School.

CareFlight Outreach Coordinator Mandy Via, Troy Firefighter Ben Sampson, and Troy High School Principal Dave Dilbone, work out last minute details prior to Friday’s DriveSmart Mock Crash at Troy High School.

Junior and senior students at Troy High School watch as a realistic crash scenario unfolds in front of them during Friday’s DriveSmart mock crash

Troy police officers investigate the “crash” as Troy firefighters and medics work to extricate “victims” while the Troy High School junior and seniors watch the realistic event unfold. To the far right is the sheet-covered “body” of a crash “victim” who did not survive.

Jaiden Flory, Jr. submits to a field sobriety test by Patrolman Long of the Troy Police Department after causing Friday’s “crash” at Troy High School during a Premier Health/CareFlight DriveSmart program.

Laura Seger points toward Riverside Cemetery, just a short distance away, as she tells of the 2010 death of her son, Joey, who died in a crash caused by an impaired driver.

