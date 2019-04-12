Miami County Municipal Court roundup

MIAMI COUNTY — The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Jason O. Adkins, 43, of Troy, received 20 days in jail, two years of probation, an additional 160 days of suspended jail time, and a $25 fine for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs. Adkins also received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Christine M. Broerman, 38, of Piqua, received on year of probation, seven days in jail, 173 days of suspended jail time, and a $250 fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Dyandre C. Davis, 35, of Cordova, Tennessee, received a $250 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, amended down from fourth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Davis was originally charged in connection with loaded handguns being found in a vehicle during a traffic stop on March 29, on Interstate 75 southbound.

• Frank Dunaway, 33, of Englewood, received one year of probation, a $250 fine, and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Ty A. Hess, 59, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Tesa N. Justice, 23, of Troy, received one year of probation, 27 days in jail, and 63 days of suspended jail time for attempted theft, an unclassified misdemeanor, which was amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Alexis M. Kimbro, 20, of Piqua, received a $25 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Priscila F. Negrete, 32, of Troy, received a $100 fine and 30 days of suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

• Gregory E. Odell, 51, of Covington, received a $25 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• Jetarr J. Washington, 32, of Piqua, received 29 days in jail and a $10 fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a crime.

• Anthony J. Young, 29, of Troy, received a $100 fine and 180 days of suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from fifth-degree felony assault.

Charges dismissed

A charge of fourth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle was dropped against Chaz S. Dixon, 36, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, in municipal court this week. Dixon was originally charged in connection with loaded handguns being found in a vehicle during a traffic stop on March 29, on Interstate 75 southbound.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

