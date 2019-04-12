Homeless sex offender sentenced

MIAMI COUNTY — A homeless registered sex offender was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison for third-degree felony failure to register an address with a prior conviction in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Franciso Guerra Sr., 63, was found guilty by a trial jury for the offense on Feb. 13. Guerra refused to sign the post-release control form which Judge Jeannine Pratt explained to Guerra on the record. Guerra’s statement prior to sentencing was that he believed the case should have been dismissed.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins said Guerra continually failed to comply with the registry’s conditions and that Guerra was a danger to the public following a conviction of third-degree felony sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 13 in 2006.

Judge Pratt found that Guerra failed to express remorse and sentenced him to serve 30 months in prison. He was granted 262 days of jail time credit. Guerra’s sentence is not mandatory and he is eligible for good time credit.

Guerra https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_MUGSHOTS_34636002-1-.jpg Guerra

Guerra to serve 30 months in prison